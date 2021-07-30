Joshua Wade Cunningham, a born again child of God, met the victory promised by his faith in his Creator after a month long struggle with congestive heart failure on Thursday, July 29, 2021 at 5 PM from NMMC in Tupelo. The baby of 6 children born to the late Ann Debusk Cunningham and Bobby Cunningham, he arrived to begin his earthly pilgrimage on June 23, 1983 in Shreveport, La. And what a journey his 38 years was!!. Josh graduated from Guin, Ala. High School where he was a football standout and had perfect attendance his Junior year. He briefly attended Bevill State Community College where he had a good time. His early work years were in the construction industry where he spent many years as a master concrete finisher. About three and 1/2 years ago, he surrendered his life to Christ through a personal crisis and became a client and ultimately, the Director of God's House of Hope in Nettleton, a faith based rehabilitation ministry ("If Anyone Be in Christ, he is a New Creation"). Josh found peace for himself there and became a valued mentor to thousands of others whose lives were in desperation and hopeless. He committed his life to serving others selflessly with the Golden Rule as his guide. He had many friends whom depended on him for guidance, leadership and the strength and vision that his abiding faith in God's promises provided them. An avid LSU fan, Josh enjoyed sports and was good at playing many sports. He loved engaging with the residents of God's House of Hope in multiple sports activities and was a respecter of all persons. Josh had a heart for kids and was crazy about his daughter, Caleigh. He was an active attendee at Crosspointe Fellowship in Nettleton. Josh is now with his Savior throughout eternity and his earthly legacy will remain that of loving God, loving all his children and selflessly serving those that are the least, last and most vulnerable. His favorite scripture was Ecclesiastes 7: 14: "On a good day, enjoy yourself; on a bad day, examine your conscience. God arranges for both kinds of days so that we don't take anything for granted." Go Rest High, Josh!! Your work on earth is done!! Josh's life and ministry will be celebrated at 2 PM Saturday, July 31, 2021 from Crosspointe Fellowship on Metts Road in Nettleton with Pastor's James McElroy (his best friend), Ethan Nanney and Kevin Balius presiding. Private burial, next to his Mother, will be in Memorial Gardens in Guin, Alabama. Visitation will be from 5 PM-8PM Friday and from Noon-service time on Saturday, all at Crosspointe Fellowship, 265 Metts Road, Nettleton, MS. 38858. Memorials may be made to God's House of Hope, P. O. Box 393, Nettleton, MS. 38858. Josh is survived by his wife, Kaitlyn Cunningham, to whom he married Feb. 22, 2020 in Nettleton; his daughter, Caleigh of the home; his dad, Bobby Cunningham (Pam) of Fayette County, Ala., his siblings, Kelly Gambrel (Lance) of Montgomery, Ala. and Tammy Burkholder (Eric) of Lima, Ohio, Eddie Cunningham (Lisa) of Coal Valley, Todd Cunningham (Susan) of Galesburg, Ala and Johnny (Connie, deceased) of Abingdon, Ill. numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and their families and his big ole generous family at God' s House of Hope. Condolences may be e-mailed to hollandfuneraldriectors@comcast.net
