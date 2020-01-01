ABERDEEN -- Lillian Cunningham, 74, passed away Thursday, December 26, 2019, at home in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, January 4, 2020 at 12 p.m. at Johnson Chapel Holiness Church. Visitation will be on Friday, January 3, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at Belle Memorial in Aberdeen. Burial will follow at Oddfellows.

