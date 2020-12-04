Mary Vaughn Nichols Cunningham went to be with the Lord November 3, 2020 at the age of 66. A loving mother, grandmother and sister, she was born January 15, 1954 to Percy Nichols and Louise Chambers Nichols. Throughout her career as a nurse, she cared for many and shared her love of God. She loved her family, animals, and rejoicing in the Lord. She is survived by her three children Jayne (Randy) Lowery, Noah (Lidiana) Cunningham, and Cody Cunningham, her granddaughter Bailey Lowery, her sister Dora (Bob) Spohr, a niece and a nephew, and eight great nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents and husband James Michael Cunningham. A remembrance and celebration of life ceremony will be held at Forked Oaked Cemetery December 8, 2020 at 1pm. We ask all who attend wear a mask and respect personal space. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
