Mike Cunningham (63) was passed away Monday, January 4, 2021 at Greenwood Leflore Hospital in Greenwood, MS. He was born January 13, 1957 to the late Qthol and Winna Ree Cunningham. He enjoyed Civil War relic hunting, seeing his family and having his morning coffee with his precious dog, Katie. Graveside services will be Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at 11 am at Allen Line Cemetery in Burton, MS with Bro. Gary Kennedy and Bro. Tom Wiggington officiating. Mike is survived by his wife of 27 years, Tammy Cunningham of New Site; his son, David Cunningham (Chelsey) of New Site; his daughters, Stacy Gann (Michael) of New Site and Jessie Bivens (Kenny) of Bells, TN; his step-daughter, Angie Hutchens; his special brother, Ronnie Cunningham (Marilyn) of New Site; his grandchildren, Hannah Lee (Anthony), Kaitlyn Davin (Zacharie), Sloan Gann, Logan Gann, Charley Beth Cunningham, Mia-Kate Cunningham, Mara Kate Reeves, Marshall Reeves, Matt Taylor, Marcus Taylor, Mikayla Hutchens and Austin McVey and a host of great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Qthol and Winna Ree Cunningham; his niece, Kim Cunningham; his step-daughter, Amanda Hutchens McVey and his great-granddaughter, Kinsley Grace Lee. Pallbearers are; Marshall Reeves, Logan Gann, Justin McKinney, Michael Gann, Kenny Bivens and Austin McVey. Honorary pallbearers are Tristate Coin & Relic Hunters Club. Condolences to the family may be made online at www.keslerfuneralhome.com
