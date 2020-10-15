James Michael "Mike" Cunningham went to sing with the angels October 10, 2020 at the age of 71. A Vietnam veteran and the third of four spirited children, he was born August 6, 1949 to Charles Edward "Charlie" Cunningham and Reba Shackelford Cunningham. A gifted singer/songwriter, he picked and sang through life inspiring and bringing joy to those he played with and for. He loved his family and making music with his friends. He is survived by wife Mary Cunningham and his three children Jayne (Randy) Lowery, Noah (Lidiana) Cunningham, and Cody Cunningham, his granddaughter Bailey Lowery, and his brother Charles Edward "Bud" Cunningham and sister Donna Cunningham Steward. He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Paul Reed Cunningham. Receiving of family and friends will be held at McMillan Funeral Home in Booneville from 11:00-12:00 on Thursday, October 15 followed by a short remembrance and celebration of life ceremony officiated by Rev. David Thompson. Please respect that graveside service is reserved for immediate family only. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
