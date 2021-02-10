John Olan Cunningham, Sr., 84, of Baldwyn, MS, went to be with his Lord and Savior Wednesday, February 10, 2021. He was born November 18, 1937 to Orlander Otman Cunningham and Evelyn Mullinnix Cunningham. John Olan was a graduate of Baldwyn High School and attended Northeast Mississippi Junior College. He also served in the Mississippi Army National Guard and was a lifelong member of First Baptist Church in Baldwyn. John Olan's business career began at Cunningham's Food Mart. After many years in the family grocery business, he served as Executive Director of the Baldwyn Housing Authority. John Olan was a very active member of the community, serving roles including President of the Baldwyn Rotary Club, positions with the Prentiss County Development Association and as a Trustee of Northeast Mississippi Community College, where he continued to serve as an honorary member until his death. He was a great mentor and friend to numerous people in the community. He was an avid sports fan with particular interest in local high schools and NEMCC. Anyone who knew John Olan, knows he loved the Bearcats and the Northeast Tigers. In addition to being a strong supporter of his community, "D-Daddy" was a family man. Anytime he got the opportunity to support his grandchildren and great-grands, he was there. He is survived by his daughter Tammy Ryan, daughter-in-law Jackie Cunningham, brothers, Jimmy Cunningham and Joe Cunningham (Priscilla); seven grandchildren, Courtney Ryan Roberts (Lee), Kim Cunningham White (Adam), Cayce Ryan Rhea (Andy), Kyle Cunningham (Megan), Kristen Cunningham Land (John Philip), Korey Cunningham, Larry Milton Ryan, II (Natalie); and twelve great-grandchildren Rustin and Baylor Roberts; John Adam, Kade, Taylor Brooke White; Andrew Rhea; Colton, Alli Kyle, John Randall, Alden Kate Cunningham; Annslea Claire Land, Duke Ryan. John Olan was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Gloria Davenport Cunningham; son, John Olan Cunningham, Jr.; son-in-law, Larry Milton Ryan, Sr.; sister-in-law, Geraldine Cunningham and his parents. Pallbearers will be grandsons and great-grandsons. Visitation will be held on Thursday, February 11th from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at Waters Funeral Home. There will be a celebration of life for family and close friends. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com
