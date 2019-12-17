Tessie Louise Hallmark Cunningham, 93, passed away peacefully Tuesday, December 17, 2019 at the home of her younger son in Niceville, Florida where she had recently moved and was being taken care by her four children over the last couple of months. Tessie was born on August 23, 1926 in Fayette County, Alabama to Felix and Susie Hallmark and grew up in Glen Allen, Alabama along with 6 siblings. She moved to Birmingham, AL with her older sister Eunice to work after high school during WWII. After WWII was over, she met the love of her life, James Denton Cunningham of Hamilton, MS, who had just returned from overseas after serving in WWII. They were married in 1946 and made their home in Hamilton, MS, where she lived most of her adult life. She was a member of the Church of Christ and was well known and loved in the community. She had various jobs, amazingly even working until age 83 at Hamilton Auto Parts. She often said that she regretted retiring even at age 83, as that was one of her favorite places to work. Services will be at 11:00 a.m., Friday, December 20, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with burial in Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be from 9:30 until service time. Tessie is survived by her sister: Robbie Hallmark McCaleb of Adamsville, AL, her sons: Denton Hall Cunningham of Westlake, Louisiana and James Gregory Cunningham of Niceville, FL; her daughters, Janis Cunningham McCoy and her husband, Randy McCoy, PhD of Tupelo, MS, and Polla Cunningham, MD of Niceville, FL .Her grandson, Brian McCoy, MD and his wife Lori of Tupelo, MS. Her granddaughter, Brooke Cunningham of Westlake, LA. Her great grandchildren: Sydney and Mya McCord, Anna, Katelyn and Miller McCoy and great-great granddaughter: Laila McCord. She is preceded in death by her parents and five siblings and her husband, James Denton Cunningham. The family would like thank the staff of Personal Place in Aberdeen, MS where she lived until recently. Also, Brenda Moore, DO and Omni Health Care of Niceville, FL for their excellent care the past few weeks. She will be dearly missed by her family and many friends that she loved and who loved her. We thank God for her wonderful life and that we got to be part of it. In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to be made to the American Cancer Society.
