Tommy Earl Cunningham, 56, passed away Thursday, December 03, 2020, at his home in Belden. Services will be on 1:00 P.M. Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Mt. Zion Cemetery in Verona.. Visitation will be on will be one hour prior to service. Agnew & Sons Funeral Home of Verona is in charge of arrangement.

