Winna Ree Cunningham, 87, died Thursday, April 2, 2020, at her home. She was born September 5, 1932 to Eugene Akers and Ena Jewel Akers. Mrs. Cunningham was a member of Chandler's Chapel Baptist church for 50+ years where she served as church secretary. She enjoyed working in her flower beds and spending time with her family. Her and her siblings traveled through 49 states together. A Private Graveside Service will be Saturday, April 4, 2020, at the Allen Line Cemetery in Burton, MS. She is survived by her two sons, Ronnie Cunningham (Marilyn), and Mike Cunningham (Tammy); one brother, Jackie Akers (Diane); one sister, Martha Crow; one sister-in-law, Betty Akers; and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. She is preceded in death by her husband, Qthol Cunningham; parents; one brother, Freddie Akers; one brother-in-law, Slyvester Crow; one granddaughter, Kim Cunningham; one step-granddaughter, Amanda McVey; and one great great granddaughter, Kinsley Grace Lee. Pallbearers are David Cunningham, Michael Gann, Logan Gann, Kenny Bivens, Sterling Akers, and Rickey Johnson. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
