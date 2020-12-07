Edna Ahrend E. Cupit died peacefully Saturday morning, December 5, 2020, at the North Mississippi Medical Center. She was born August 20, 1929 to the late John W. Ahrend and Edna F. Ahrend in Jefferson County, Mississippi. She was a member of St. Luke United Methodist and especially enjoyed her Sunday School Class, New Dimension. She was the wife of a Methodist minister and spent many hours working in the various churches taking care of all the behind-the-scenes duties and responsibilities. She greatly enjoyed serving in that capacity. Her calling in life was a dedicated and faithful school teacher. She loved her special needs children. She dedicated 60 years of her life to taking care and mentoring those children. It was one of her greatest joys. She enjoyed baking, growing flowers and arranging them, and all of her clubs. She was an active member of the Delta Kappa Gamma Teachers Sorority. She traveled all over the world attending their conventions. Her greatest joy in life was the love she had for her late husband, Rev. Thomas Cupit. They shared 71 years together as husband and wife - a true love story for the ages. Now they can continue their journey on the way to forever together. She is survived by her son, Martin Cupit; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren, granddaughter Neely Cupit Segura (Ruben) and Anthony and Jordan, and Grandson Ryan Cupit (Jessica) and DJ. There will be a private graveside ceremony at 11 AM Wednesday morning, Dec. 9, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Condolences can be emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net or posted on their website at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. In lieu of flowers you may make a donation in her memory to the St. Luke United Methodist Church Food Pantry, 1400 Clayton Ave., Tupelo, MS 38804.
