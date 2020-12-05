Mrs. Edna Cupit, 91, passed away Saturday, December 05, 2020, at North MS Medical Center in Tupelo. Services will be on Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Private at Holland Funeral Directors, Tupelo Chapel is entrusted with arrangements. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com. A full obituary will follow at a later date..

