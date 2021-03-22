June Carolyn Allen Cupper passed from this life on Sunday, March 21, 2021, at home in Iuka, MS, with her family at her side. She was born January 3, 1945, in Des Moines, IA, to Merlyn and Rachel Allen. She was a 1963 graduate of Booneville High School. She attended Freed Hardeman University, and then served her country in the United States Air Force. She became a nurse and worked as one until she retired in 2006. She loved reading, gardening, singing, and watching old movies. She was a faithful member of the Booneville church of Christ. She loved sending cards to people, and she always had a list of who she needed to send a card, even up until her last few days. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Donald Cupper, daughter, Pam Olive, son, Joel Cupper, sisters, Paula Wanner and Magdeline Allen, and brother, Ronnie Allen. She is survived in death by daughters Abbie (Roy) Lawson and Vicki Cupper. She was a loving grandmother to Brandi Olive and Kamden Lawson. She was aggravated for the last forty-seven years by her loving brother-in-law, Rick Wanner. Services will be held at the Booneville Church of Christ in Booneville, MS on Tuesday, March 23, with visitation starting at 1:00 p.m. with funeral at 3:00 p.m.
