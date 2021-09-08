Deborah Darlene Cupples, 63 passed away on September 04, 2021 at her home. She enjoyed crafts, shopping, gardening, cooking and she loved spending time with her family and friends. She was a very outgoing and loving person. She was a kind and loving Christian woman and was loved by many and will be missed by all. She was a homemaker and she was of the Pentecostal faith. Memorial services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, September 10, 2021 at 7:00 p.m. with Bro. James Rich officiating. She is survived by her daughter, Angel Long of Corinth; sons, Shannon Jack (Christy) of Tupelo, Brandon Long of Stockton of CA and Jesse Long of Pontotoc; sister, Lametra Beames of Iowa and sister-in-law, Carol Cupples of Burnsville. She was preceded in death by her parents, David and Jessie Garner Cupples; sister, Teresa Sparks; brothers, Larry Cupples and Steve Cupples. Visitation will be Friday evening from 5:00 - 7:00 p. m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

