Bro. Howard Tison Curbow, 94, went home to his heavenly reward on Tuesday, May 19, 2020. He was born in Lee County August 14, 1925, the son of Robert and Elsie Christian Curbow. Tison married his childhood sweetheart, Lela Faye Dickerson Curbow and they had 67 happy years as husband and wife. A member of the "Greatest Generation, " Tison served his country in the U.S. Air Force during World War II. Upon his return from the service, he continued his education, earning degrees from Clark College and Mississippi College and then completing his Masters Degree in Theology from New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary. Bro. Curbow was devoted to the ministry and served as pastor in churches all over Mississippi and Alabama. His last pastorate was at Salam Baptist Church in Golden. He then became the Director of Missions for Itawamba County, retiring from that position. After retirement, he finally had time for many hobbies and activities. He enjoyed playing pool, horse shoes, and corn hole and winning against anyone who would play with him. An avid golfer, he was affectionately called the "Godfather of Bel Aire" where he was a member. He deeply loved his family and their special gatherings, especially if there was homemade ice cream involved. He will be dearly missed by family and friends. Bro. Curbow leaves behind four children, Steve Curbow and wife, Sandra, of Mooreville, Nancy Allbrook and husband, Danny, of Collinsville, Clark Curbow of Tupelo, and Dawne Nabors and husband, Mitch, of Fulton; his special friend, Christine Holcomb of Fulton; a sister, Mary Curbow Gregory and husband, Hugh; a sister-in-law, Billie Curbow of Madison; ten grandchildren, 12 great-grandchildren, and a host of nieces, nephews, and extended family. He was preceded in death by his wife, Lela Faye Dickerson Curbow; his parents; his son, Howard Tison Curbow, Jr.; his sister, Geneva Dickerson Bowen; his brother, Billy Curbow; and a son-in-law, Rex Chaney. Graveside services at Auburn Cemetery will be 11 a.m. Thursday with Rev. Bob O'Neal and Bro. Jimmy Henry officiating. Friends are welcome to celebrate Bro. Curbow's life as we follow the current guidelines set out by state and local officials. Pallbearers will be Jack Rigdon, Eli Rigdon, Britt Curbow, Kerry Lee Peden, and Ronnie Gholston, Jeff Rigdon, Ronald Gregory, and Buddy Loyd. Honorary pallbearers will be Sean Curbow and Jamie Smith. Memorials may be made to Auburn Baptist Church where Bro. Tison was currently a member. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
