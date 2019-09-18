CALHOUN CITY -- Ruby Holloway Curington, 95, passed away Wednesday, September 18, 2019, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Calhoun City. Services will be on Friday, September 20, 2019 at 10:00am at Pryor Funeral Home. Visitation will be on Friday from 9:00am until service time at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Pilgrim's Rest Cemetery in Webster County.

