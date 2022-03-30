Ms. Lois Curry-Green passed away quietly on March 7, 2022, at Kindred Westminster Hospital in California. She was born on July 1, 1942, in Ripley, MS, to Major Johnson and Sallie B. (Cox) Johnson. She became a member of Moses Chapel UMC at an early age. She received her education from Line Street School in Ripley, MS and went on to earn her bachelor's degree in Education from Rust College in Holly Springs, MS. She worked at West Junior High in West Memphis, AR for many years, and Ripley Middle School. She later retired and moved to Long Beach, CA. She leaves to cherish her memory one son: Silas Leon Curry, one grandson, Jordan Curry and a special friend Fred Sinclair, five sisters -in- laws, one brother-in-law and a host of nieces, nephews, great nieces/nephews, relatives and friends. Visitation will be Thursday, March 31, 2022, from 12p-7p at Foster & Son Funeral Home, Ripley, MS with the family present from 5p-7p. Funeral service will be Friday, April 1, 2022, 11am at Foster & Son Funeral Home Chapel. The body will lie in state one hour prior to service. Interment will follow at Boyd Cemetery, Ripley, MS. To view and sign the guest registry, please visit fosterandsonfuneralhome.com
