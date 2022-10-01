New Albany — James Estes "Friday" Curry passed away on Thursday, September 29, 2022, at the age of 94. He was born in Eupora, MS on December 10, 1927, to Gayosa and Kate Curry. After growing up in Webster County, MS, James moved to New Albany in 1945 and began his long career with South Central Bell Telephone Company. James served in the United States Army with active service in the Korean War. During this time he was awarded a Bronze Star and achieved the rank of Sergeant First Class. He and his family enjoyed reunions with fellow members of his unit and their families for more than fifty years after their return home. He was a long time member of the American Legion, Post 0072 in New Albany. In New Albany he met and married Imogene Herod. They were blessed with a marriage of 55 years until her death in 2004. Best known as "Friday" to all who knew him well, James was a loyal, good friend to many. He will be remembered for his quick wit, strong work ethic, and love for the Lord and his family. As a member of New Albany Presbyterian church for many years, he served the church in many capacities, and remains an Elder Emeritus. In his later years, James, married Nita Hamric. They enjoyed 13 years of marriage until her death in 2021. James and Nita were known at Traceway Retirement Community as a fun-loving couple, always looking for ways to make others laugh or serve someone in need. James is survived by his daughter, Jeannie Lacy and husband Tim, of Columbiana, AL; son, Jim Curry, of New Albany, MS; stepson, Dean Hamric and husband, Burt Mulford, of Tampa Florida and Blowing Rock North Carolina; and Leigh Hamric and wife, Jeannie, of Pauline South Carolina. He dearly loved his grandchildren, Grace Mancil, Sarah Sena, Travis Lacy, Erik Hofmeister, Patrick Hofmeister, Margaret Curry, and Suzanne Curry. He also loved watching and laughing with his 12 great-children and was looking forward to the birth of his 13th. He is also survived by his sister, Dorothy Malone, of Starkville, MS, and long-time friend and caregiver, Melinda Frison. In addition to his parents and wives, he was preceded in death by his daughter, Lou Ann Curry. Services will be Wednesday, October 5, at New Albany Presbyterian Church. Visitation will be at the church from 11:00 until 12:45. The service, officiated by Stephen Ewing, will begin at 1:00. Graveside services will follow at Vista Memorial Park in New Albany. Pallbearers will be John Barrett Mancil, Daniel Mancil, Jack Sena, Caleb Sena, Travis Lacy, Patrick Hofmeister and Erik Hofmeister. Memorials in memory of Mr. Curry may be made to Hope Remembered, a ministry supporting missions and the spread of the gospel, dear to James because of the involvement of his grandchildren. The mailing address is P.O. Box 5, Fosters, AL 35463. United Funeral Service is honored to be entrusted with these arrangements. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
