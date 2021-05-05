John Lee Curry, 74, passed away Monday, May 03, 2021, at Care Center of Aberdeen in Aberdeen. Services will be on Sat, May 8, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Oddfellows Rest Cemetery. Visitation will be on Fri, May 7, 2021 from 3 to 5 p.m. at Belle Memorial Funeral Home of Aberdeen.

