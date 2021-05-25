Houston-Pamela Rachel Warnick "Gran" Curry, 67, peacefully joined her husband Roger Dale "Bop" Curry on Tuesday, May 25, 2021. She was born October 20,1953 in Chickasaw County to Rachel Whitt Warnick and the late James Earl "Bill" Warnick. Pam was gifted at an early age with musical talents that ministered to many people over the last 60 years. She was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church and served as church pianist for 50+ years and church secretary. She always made sure to be with her children and grandchildren for any event or occasion until her health declined. Services for Pam and Roger will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Don McCutchen and Bro. Eddie Brock officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is honored to be serving the family and their friends. She is survived by her mother, Rachel Warnick of Houston; her daughter, Stacey Curry Chapman (Kirk) of Houston; her son, Dusty Curry (Leslie) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Cade Curry, Zoey Wenzel, Curry Chapman, Ellen Curry and Kirklyn Chapman; two special brothers, Dale Whitt(Betsy) and Jeff Whitt (Mary Lee) both of Houston; a special aunt, Betty Jo Whitt of Houston; a host of nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her father, James Earl "Bill" Warnick; her grandparents, Homer and Orene Whitt; her uncle, Jimmy Dale Whitt; her father-in-law, Hugh Curry and mother-in-law, Dot Curry. Pam was married to Roger Dale Curry for 50 years and he passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Dusty Curry, Kirk Chapman, Cade Curry, Curry Chapman, Dale Whitt, Jeff Whitt and Payton Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be all the present and former Deacons of Arbor Grove Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund/ 883 CR 93, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston for Pam and Roger. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
