Houston-Roger Dale "Bop" Curry, 69, passed away Sunday, May 23, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. He was born February 23,1952 in Chickasaw County to the late Hugh Edward Curry and Dorothy Mixon Curry. Roger was a member of Arbor Grove Baptist Church where he has served the church in a multitude of ways and was currently serving as a Deacon. He enjoyed "piddling" with his cows and tractors but dearly loved his family, especially his grandchildren and loving wife Pam of 50 years. With that being said, "Gran" peacefully joined Roger "Bop" Tuesday, May 25th, 2021. Services for Roger and Pam will be at 2:00 p.m., Thursday, May 27, 2021 at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston with Bro. Don McCutchen and Bro. Eddie Brock officiating. Burial to follow in church cemetery. Memorial Funeral Home of Houston is in charge of arrangements. He is survived by his daughter, Stacey Curry Chapman (Kirk) of Houston; his son, Dusty Curry (Leslie) of Houlka; five grandchildren, Cade Curry, Zoey Wenzel, Curry Chapman, Ellen Curry and Kirklyn Chapman; his brother, Jim Hugh Curry (Dianne) of Tupelo; his sister, Sandra Brock (Eddie) of Cedar Bluff; his mother-in-law, Rachel Warnick of Houston; a host of nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his father-in-law, Bill Warnick. He was married to Pamela Rachel Warnick Curry for 50 years and she passed away Tuesday, May 25, 2021 at North Mississippi Medical Center in Tupelo. Pallbearers will be Dusty Curry, Kirk Chapman, Cade Curry, Curry Chapman, Dale Whitt, Jeff Whitt and Payton Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be all the present and former Deacons of Arbor Grove Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to: Arbor Grove Baptist Church Cemetery Fund/ 883 CR 93, Houston, MS 38851. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 26, 2021 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. at Arbor Grove Baptist Church in Houston for Roger and Pam. For online condolences visit www.memorialfuneralhomehouston.com.
