John Owen Curry, Sr., 52, of Iuka, MS died on Saturday, June 4, 2022, at North Mississippi Medical Center in Iuka. John was a very giving and loving person who cared about all of his family, extended family, friends, and his community. He was active in the Boy Scouts of America for the past 14 years, a past Scout Master, a member of The Order of The Arrow, and was a fully trained Triple Beaded Wood Badge Member. John strived to be a positive role model for the youth in his charge to follow. He worked as an HVAC technician for many years and was also the custodian for the local school. John enjoyed being outside, fishing, camping, gardening, and his chickens. His greatest joys in life were his wife, children, and grandchildren whom he loved dearly. He is survived by his wife, Trina Johnson Curry; his children, Kayla Curry Owens, Cadance Curry, and John Curry, Jr.; two grandchildren, Whitley Willis and Waylon Owens; his brother, Thomas Curry; his sisters, Becky Letchworth and Judy Melton Curry; and many nieces, nephews, family and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents, Leroy and Annie Lou Curry; and his sisters, Sara Curry Glasgow and Donna Kay Curry. Cutshall Funeral Home of Iuka, MS is entrusted with the arrangements. Visitation is scheduled for Tuesday, June 7, 2022, from 5pm until 8pm, at Iuka Church of God. Visitation will continue on Wednesday, June 8, 2022, from 11am until the time of service. Services are scheduled for Wednesday, June 8, 2022, at 1pm, at Iuka Church of God, officiated by Bro. Rodney Windham and Bro. Ron Norvell. Burial will follow in Snowdown Cemetery. Pallbearers include Devin Smullins, Josh Johnson, Adam Tricky, Bobby Felker, Terrion Taylor, and Anthony Alred. Honorary pallbearers include Alfred Yarber, Joe Spencer, Gary Bolton, Robert Borden, Dr. Flannery, Junior Bailey, and Montlee Brumley. Donations may be made in John's honor to the Yocona-Pushmataha Council, BSA. An online guestbook may be accessed at www.cutshallfuneralhome.com.
