Glenda Carolyn Curtis, 73, died Saturday, November 2, 2019 at North Mississippi Medical Center. A native of Aberdeen, she was born May 17, 1946 to Oliver Earl and Gladys Roebuck Guthrie and called Itawamba County home for most of her life. She had a natural artistic talent and enjoyed creating oil paintings. She loved her family and doted over her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Glenda enjoyed traveling and telling stories about her trip to Scotland with her sister. Glenda was a lady of great faith. Survivors include two daughters, Sherry Curtis Barrett and her husband, Kevin of Mantachie and Kathy Hodges and her husband, Charles of Mantachie; three grandchildren, Misty Farley, Bob Hodges, III and his wife, Brandi and Kristen Adams and her husband, Matt Richardson all of Mantachie; four great-grandchildren, Bobby Charles Hodges, IV, Addy Farley, Ty Farley and Anastyn Richardson; and sister, Lois Fennell of Sebring, Florida. She was preceded in death by her parents, sister, Sue Hamn and brother, Earl Guthrie. A private family service will be held at a later date. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.peguesfuneralhome.com.
