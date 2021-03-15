Richard Alan Curtis, 70, of Okolona, died Sunday, March 14, 2021 at his home. He was born on March 21, 1950 to Jake and Jean Curtis in Grand Haven, Michigan. He graduated in 1968 from Shannon High School then attended IJC and Old Miss. He was a retired Fire Captain in Tupelo, serving 20 years. He was a member of Doty Chapel Church in Shannon. In his free time he enjoyed spending time with his family, fishing, and gardening. Visitation will be from 10:00 AM to 11:00 AM Thursday, March 18, 2021 at Lee Memorial Funeral Home the funeral service will follow at 11:00 AM in the chapel. Lee Memorial Funeral Home is entrusted with the arrangements. He is survived by his wife of 20 years Betty Curtis of Okolona; his mother, Jean Curtis; daughter, Jennifer Curtis Brooks; son, Mark Curtis (Casey); sister, Joni Chandler (Gary); brother, Mike Curtis (Darlene); and five grandchildren, Anna, Andrew, Abbey, Aiden, and Anderson. He was preceded in death by his father, Jake Curtis. Pallbearers will be David Pierce, Daniel Vaughn, Van Down, Mark Curtis, and Andrew Curtis.
