Samuel Curtis 54, passed away on Wednesday, September 09, 2020 at Ochsner Medical Center in Slidell, LA. He worked in the furniture and restaurant business. He enjoyed working outside, traveling and spending time with his family. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Saturday, September 12, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. with Bro. Bobby Casteel officiating. Burial will be in Pleasant Ridge Cemetery. He is survived by his daughter, Teffanie Vidana (Jose); sons, Bryson Curtis and Timothy Curtis (Emily); aunts, Mary Chism, Helen Thorson and Shelia Garcia; sisters, Jodie Purvis and Lisa Newby; brother, Michael Curtis and (8) grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alton and Peggy Copeland Curtis; two sisters, Tammy Bain and Tina Curtis. Pallbearers will be Timothy Curtis, Bryson Curtis, Sally Curtis, Jose Vidana, Jr., Samuel Vidana and Jose Vidana. Visitation will be at the funeral home Friday evening from 5:00 - 8:00 p.m. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com

