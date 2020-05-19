MARIETTA -- Donald Curtiss, 79, passed away Monday, May 18, 2020, at his home in Marietta. Services will be on Friday, May 22, 2020 @ 1:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Visitation will be on Thursday 4:00 - 7:00 p.m. at Waters Funeral Home . Burial will follow at Lebanon Cemetery.

