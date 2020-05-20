Donald Ray Curtiss, 79, passed away at his home on Monday, May 18, 2020. He was a licensed electrician and was retired from the United States Navy. He was of the Presbyterian faith. The Navy sent him to Nam a few times. Don enjoyed road trips, he also enjoyed growing a big garden. Funeral services will be at Waters Funeral Home on Friday, May 22, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. with Brother Anthony Copeland officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. He is survived by his wife, Georgie Jean Curtiss "Gidg"; two special step-children, Robert Huntley and Elizabeth Weber (Jeff). He is also survived by the mother of his children, Linda Lescher Curtiss; children, Mark Curtiss, Beth Curtiss, James Joseph "JJ" Curtiss (Janice), Catherine Elliott (James), John Curtiss (Felicia), Paul Curtiss, Joel Curtiss, Josh Curtiss; sister-in-law, Linda Curtiss; and a host of other family and friends. He was preceded in death by two sons, Michael Eugene Curtiss and David Andrew Curtiss; two sisters, Phyliss "Gail" Holly (Frank) and Sherry "Sue" Michael (Bobby); brother, Montie "Joe" Curtiss. Visitation will be Thursday evening from 4:00 - 7:00pm. Service at 1:00 p.m. Friday with viewing one hour prior. Expressions of sympathy may be sent to the family @www.watersfuneralservice.com.
