Sarah Elizabeth Meeks Cutberth, 93, passed away Thursday, September 10, 2020, at her home in Walnut, MS. She was born April 4, 1927, to Joe C. and Mattie Clark Meeks in Tippah County - Mississippi. She was a homemaker and a member of Harmony Baptist Church in Walnut, MS. A private graveside service was held on Thursday, September 10, 2020, at Harmony Cemetery in Walnut with Bro. Ron Mitchell officiating. Sarah is survived by two sons: Joe M. Cutberth (Joann) of Thrasher, MS, Norris Cutberth (Kitchie) of Walnut, MS; two daughters: Diane Murphy of Booneville, MS, Phyllis Nelms of Walnut, MS; six grandchildren: Emily Ball (Jon), Philip Murphy, Nicole Reagan (Kenny), Brandon Norton(Sherie), Jim Cutberth (Kim), Chris Murphy (Kristie); and ten great-grandchildren: Trevor, Kinsley, Sebastian, Chandler, Joselyn, Blake, Sara, Owen, Josie, Kaci. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband: Marshel E. Cutberth; three brothers: J. C. Meeks, Grady Meeks, Owen Meeks; one sister: Carlean Moffitt; one son-in-law: Nelson Murphy. Expressions of sympathy, for the Cutberth family, may be sent to www.mcbridefuneralhome.com
