Timothy Alan Cutlip, 56, passed away suddenly April 25, 2020. Graveside services will be 3 p.m. on Saturday, May 2nd at Weir Cemetery. Rev. Will Rambo will officiate. Survivors include his wife of thirty years, Jerri Cutlip of Blue Springs; son, Matthew Cutlip of Blue Springs; mother, Carole Sanders of Blue Springs; brother, Chris Cutlip of Blue Springs; sisters, Teresa Cutlip of Ravenna, OH and Tami Cutlip of Thompson's Station, TN. He was preceded in death by his father, Larry Cutlip; and stepfather, David "Debo" Sanders. He was a truck driver for the last 15 years and mostly recently worked for Gulf Relay. Tim had a love for the outdoors, took great pride in his garden and loved sharing his vegetables. He had a heart of gold and always felt compelled to help others, both humans and animals. But above all, he loved his family dearly. Online condolences can be made at jordanfuneralhome.com.
