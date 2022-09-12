Purchase Access

Jerry D. Hardin 'J.D.', 69, passed away Friday, September 09, 2022, at his residence in New Albany, MS. Services will be on Sunday, September 18, 2022, at 1:00 p.m. at Beaver Dam M.B. Church, 836 Co. Rd. 115, New Albany, MS 38652. Visitation will be on Saturday, September 18, 2022, 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, 722 Coulter Drive, New Albany, MS 38652. Burial will follow at Beaver Dam M.B. Church, 836 Co. Rd. 115, New Albany, MS 38652. Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home is in charge of arrangments.

