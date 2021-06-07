Larry Ray Dabbs, 71, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021 at his home. He was born on November 24, 1949 in Amory to James Vardaman and Clara Bell Mize Dabbs. For over 35 years, he worked in maintenance at Kerr-McGee and he was married to the former Charlotte Moore. Larry was a member of Christian Chapel Church of Christ where he served as deacon for over 15 years and took his role and duties very seriously. His pride and joy were his grandchildren, and he supported them in every way whether on the ball field or in his garden. Larry was a simple man by nature and would help anybody with anything at any time. His funeral service will be at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, June 8, 2021 at Cleveland-Moffett Funeral Home in Amory with Minister Derrick Maranto and Mr. Sam Carpenter officiating. Burial will follow in the Boggan Cemetery. In addition to his wife of 47 years, Charlotte Dabbs, he is survived by his son, Daniel Dabbs (Mandy) of Quincy; two daughters, Tracey Adams (Scottie) of Amory and Brandy Andrews (Lane) of Amory; one brother, James Roy Dabbs (Joann) of Amory; grandchildren, Blake Goodin, Tyler Dabbs, Ashlynn Dabbs, Michael Shaun Adams, Summer Maier, Cameron Adams, Taylor Andrews, and Briggstn Andrews; great grandchildren, Aydin Maier, Ronnie Maier, Aryella Maier, Noli Grace Maier, and Lilly Maier. He was preceded in death by his parents; one granddaughter, Caylnn Rena Dabbs; and two sisters, Frances Dabbs and Martha Jo Haney. Pallbearers will be Jonathan Clouse, Noah Wren, David Dabbs, Sam Carpenter, Caleb Nowell, and Brady Dabbs. Visitation will be on Tuesday from noon until 2:45 p.m. at the funeral home. Memorials may be made to the building fund at Christian Chapel Church of Christ, 60127 Vaughn Rd., Amory, MS 38821 Condolences may be shared with the family at clevelandmoffettfuneralhome.com
