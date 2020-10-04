Rita Regina Dacus, 72, went to be with her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 4, 2020 at North MS Medical Center. She was born in Booneville, MS on November 10, 1947 to Luther and Mildred McKissack. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ Latter Day Saints. She was employed with North MS. Medical Center for 25 years. She enjoyed watching football, crocheting, making blankets and throws for her family and friends. She was a people person, the many friends she had she treated as family. Funeral services will be at 1:00 P.M. on Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at McMillan Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Ray Hall and Bishop Michael Byrd officiating. Burial will be in the Booneville Cemetery. Visitation will be on Monday, October 5, 2020 from 5:00- 9:00 P.M. at the funeral home. She is survived by her husband Charles " Charlie " Dacus; one son, Steve Collins; five grandchildren, Markee (Marton Baca), Macey, Murphy, Mack and Stori Collins and one great grandchild, Raeleigh Baca. She is preceded in death by her parents; one brother, Luther Ray McKissack; one sister, Fredia McKissack Raden; brother-in-law, Garry Raden and great nephew, Paxton Knight. Pallbearers will be John Larsen, Mike Ericksen, Bobby McKissack, Richie Murphy, David Mason and Luke Raden. Honorary pallbearers will be Don Murphy, Tommy Murphy and Jimmy Burcham. Condolences may be left at www.mcmillanfuneralhome.com.
Tags
Recommended for you
Add an entry as Guest
Report
Watch the guestbook. Stop watching this guestbook.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
Latest e-Edition
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.