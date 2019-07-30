Clarice Esther "Star" Dahlem, age 96, died Monday, July 29, 2019 at River Place Nursing Center in Amory. She was born April 5, 1923 to Paul Linue Jaudon and Beryl Ernestine West Jaudon in Amory, MS. She was a life long resident of Monroe County where she was a graduate of Aberdeen High School. She retired as Receptionist/Clerk for Aberdeen Public Schools in 1985. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Aberdeen and a Charter Member of Southside Baptist Church. She taught Sunday School for forty years. She enjoyed crocheting and painting and her paintings have been shown throughout the area. Services will be at 2:30 p.m., Wednesday, July 31, 2019 in the Tisdale-Lann Memorial Chapel in Aberdeen with Bro. R. D. Cline and Bro. Robert Moore officiating. Burial will be in Lebanon Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12:00 noon until service time, Wednesday, July 31, 2019 at Tisdale-Lann Memorial Funeral Home in Aberdeen. Survivors include two daughters, Joyce Pace (Roger) of Hamilton, MS, and Eva Nason (Jerry) of Aberdeen, MS; one brother, Robert "Bob" Jaudon of Columbus, MS; four grandsons, Lewis Earnest (Debbie) of Aberdeen, MS, Jason Earnest of Hamilton, MS, Larry Coggin (Shelly) of Tupelo, MS, and Keith Coggin of Tupelo, MS; seven great grandchildren, Dylan Earnest, Austin Earnest (Taylor), Ethan Earnest (Addie), Emily Sanderson (Turner), Ben Coggin (Jessica), Claire Coggin, and Kelly Coggin. Preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Lewis Alvin Dahlem; one daughter, Loretta Dahlem; three sisters, Mavis Daves, Ernestine Burns, and Sarah Gallop; three brothers, Evner Jaudon, Billy Jaudon, and Jerry Jaudon. Pallbearers will be great grandsons and family. Memorials may be made to Aberdeen Gideon Camp at P. O. Box 107, Aberdeen, MS, 39730, or to your favorite charity. You can sign the register and send condolences online at www.tisdalelannmemorial.com.
