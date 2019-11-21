Michael Karl Dailey, 71 of Fulton, passed away November 4, 2019 at his residence. He was born June 22, 1948 to the late Benton Carlton Dailey and the late Evelyn Louise Harrison Dailey. Mike was a Naval Vietnam Veteran. He was a lifelong land surveyor and attended the University of Southern Mississippi. He enjoyed bowling and billiards. He also enjoyed gardening in his later years. He is survived by his friends that knew him. Mike was a proud patriot and a great American and will be deeply missed.
