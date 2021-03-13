Helen Jannis Beard Dale, 78, died Thursday, March 11, 2021 at North Miss. Medical Center in Tupelo after an illness of many years. Helen was born in Mooreville on December 19, 1942 to the late Elbert Beard and Irene Loyd Beard. She grew up in Tupelo and graduated from Tupelo High School in 1960 where she was a star basketball player receiving the MVP and Most Athletic Award. She owned for many years the Status Thimble in Tupelo where she was beloved by her customers. Helen was an interesting lady who loved researching ancestry and history. She collected public records for various concerns and was a prominent figure in local courthouses for many years. She was a parishioner of All Saints Episcopal Church for much of her life. A service celebrating her life will be held at 4 PM Sunday, March 14, 2021 at the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. Burial will follow in Oakhill Cemetery. Visitation will be from 3 PM-service time on Sunday only. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.call/Live-streaming. Helen is survived by her two children, Michele Smith and husband, Eddie of Saltillo, and Randy Houston and his wife, Julia of Eggville; her grandchildren, Zack Coggins and Blake Houston; 1 sister, Cathy Reese and husband, Joe of Eggville. She was preceded in death by her parents; the father of her children, Jerry Houston; and a brother, David Beard. Memorials may be made to Sanctuary Hospice House, P. O. Box 2177, Tupelo, MS 38801.
