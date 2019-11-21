WEST POINT, MS -- Bobby Lee Dale, Sr., 65, passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019, at his home residence in West Point, MS. Services will be on Saturday, November 23, 2019 at 11:00 AM at St. Paul Missionary Baptist Church. Burial will follow at Greenwood Cemetery.
