One of God's great prayer warriors and an exemplary Christian lady, Lillie Mae Hendon Dallas, at the ripe ole age of 99 1/2, met her Maker on December 20, 2019 at Gilmore Memorial Hospital in Amory. "Miss" Lillie Mae was born on May 5, 1920 in Arkansas, but moved with her family as a young child to the Union Chapel Community west of Shannon, where she lived all her life until she moved 5 years ago to Diversicare in Amory. A Godly woman, Lillie Mae loved the land, her gardens, her flower beds, and cooking large meals from the produce of her bountiful garden for family and friends. She worked many years as a seamstress for Delta Trousers in Okolona. She was a faithful member of the Union Chapel Baptist Church. Her children loved her as did their families, and will miss her, her sterling personality, and her wonderful smile. A service celebrating her life will be held at 2 PM Monday, December 23, 2019 from the Okolona Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Rick Ball, her pastor, officiating. Private burial will follow in Lee Memorial Park. Visitation will be on Monday only from Noon-service time. Holland Funeral Directors is honored to be serving their friends. Miss Lillie leaves behind her daughters, Ann Coleman of Okolona, and June Whitt of the Union Chapel Community; a granddaughter, Becky Price; two great-grandchildren, Amanda Pennington (Jamie) and Amy Price; and 4 great-great-grandchildren, Alexie and Alana Pennington, and Destiny and Jacob Holiday. She was preceded in death by her parents, Thomas Henton and Iler Autry Henton Motes; her husband, Milton Dallas; a granddaughter, Robbie Whitt; her brother, T. J. Hendon; and her sons-in-law, Delaine Coleman and Gene Whitt. Memorials may be made to the Union Chapel Baptist Church Building Fund, 147 CR 54, Okolona, MS 38860.
