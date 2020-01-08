Bonnie Sue McCain Dalton died December 15, 2019 at the age of 93. She was born March 20, 1926 in Mathiston, MS and at 5 years old, moved with her parents to Okolona, MS when her father took a job with the Bank of Okolona, which is still in operation. Sue was a wonderful and loving Christian, and extremely devoted daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother-in-law, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend to many who epitomized the charm and grace of a "True Southern Lady." She was never starved for conversation or one to miss out on family and social gatherings. Sue attended MSCW and graduated from Ole Miss. Preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, William E. Dalton, she leaves behind three children, seven grandchildren and three great-grandchildren: William Jr. (Lisa) and their children, Clay, Blake and Ty; Steve (Laura) and their children, James (Rubecca) with their child River, and Carey (Kyle) with their children, Dalton and June; and Everett (Rebecca) and their children, Price and Jed. The nickname "Bunny" was given to her by her mother and caught on with the entire family after the birth of her first grandchild. Bunny will be returned to her hometown for a graveside service and interment in the McCain family plot at 4 PM on Saturday, January 11, 2020 at Oddfellows Cemetery in Okolona, MS. Visitation will be from 3:00 - 3:45 PM that day at Holland Funeral Directors - Okolona Chapel (300 W. Main St., Okolona, MS). Holland Funeral Directors is honored to serve their friends. Those wishing to make contributions may do so to the Make-A-Wish Foundation 1702 E. Highland Ave. Suite 400, Phoenix, AZ 85016), the American Cancer Society (607 Main St C, Tupelo, MS 38804) or to a charity of their choice. The family would like to express their appreciation for the wonderful care provided by Colonial Oaks Senior Living in Sugar Land, TX; and a very special thank you to Debra Wilson and Wanda Loveless who were by Bunny's side in her final years. Condolences may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. . From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.