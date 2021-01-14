Billy W. Damron, 60, passed away Saturday, January 09, 2021, at his home in Corinth. Services will be on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 12 noon at Concorde Cemetery. Visitation will be on Saturday, January 16, 2021 from 3:00 pm until 5:00 pm at Patterson Memorial Chapel . Burial will follow at Concorde Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.