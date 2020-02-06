Tiara "Annie" Sharday Dancer, 17, passed away January 28, 2020 at North Mississippi Medical Center. She attended Tupelo High School and would have been a graduate of class of 2020. She was survived by her parents Will Pulliam and Christel Dancer of Tupelo, MS; maternal grandparents Nan Edwards of Tupelo, MS, and John Wayne Ivory of Shannon, MS; paternal grandparents Sandra Richardson and William Pulliam, both of Tupelo, MS; her siblings Travonta Riley of Shannon, MS, Telesha and Tya Brim, Tayveon, Treashod, and Tylan Dancer, all of Tupelo, MS and Emyja Mundy of Guntown, MS. Celebration of Life Service will be Saturday, February 8, 2020 at 2pm at The Link Centre. Interment will follow immediately at Porter's Memorial Park. Visitation will be Friday, February 7, 2020 from 3-6pm at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. Expressions of sympathy may be left at www.nljonesandsons.com or on facebook at N.L. Jones Funeral Directors. "A Pillar of Strength in Time of Need."
