Lance Alan D'Andrea died Thursday, August 13, 2020 at NMMC in Tupelo, MS. He was 61. Lance considered the great state of Idaho his home, but lived in Tupelo for the last six years. He was a beloved member of the recovery community of Tupelo, MS as well as a faithful member of St. James Catholic Church. Lance loved. He loved Idaho, mountains and lakes, Italian food that took him hours to simmer; Skiing and big, fast boats; Alaskan Salmon; Solving problems, especially construction-related; Poke tuna bowls; Dogs, most dogs, but Golden Retrievers were his among his tops; Sun ripened tomatoes; sandals and shorts... all year long; key lime pie; People, those in need, celebrating, hurting, joking, crying, no matter what, he was right in the middle of it all. Lance loved people, places, good food, a story to tell and a daily devotion to share. For those who truly knew him best know their lives are better, richer, and fuller for having been showered by his love. Lance is survived by his faithful companion, a golden retriever named Leila, and his loving family and friends. A memorial service was held at 6 PM on Wednesday, August 19, 2020, with Father Tim Murphy of St. James Catholic Church and Rev. Colby Cuevas of The Orchard officiating. Visitation was from 5:30 PM to service time. Condolences to the family may be posted at hollandfuneraldirectors.com or emailed to hollandfuneraldirectors@comcast.net.
