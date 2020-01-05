NEW ALBANY -- Alisha Daniel, 33, passed away Saturday, January 04, 2020, at her residence in New Albany. Services will be on 1/7/20 11:00 am at United Funeral Service. Visitation will be on 1/6/20 5-8 pm at United. Burial will follow at Sherman.

