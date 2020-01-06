Alisha Victoria Daniel, 33, passed away Saturday, January 4, 2020, at home. She was born May 27, 1986, to Michael Wayne Daniel and Deborah Daniel (Mattox) at Baptist Memorial Hospital Union County. After graduating from Myrtle Attendance Center with honors, she completed her LPN education from Northeast Mississippi Community College in 2013. Alisha enjoyed working with her "Mama Doris" as a caregiver for several local residents. She always lit up the room with those she gave special care. Alisha began lighting up the stage in high school when she was crowned Most Beautiful. One of Alisha's greatest joys was spending time with her family and being a loving aunt to Anna Beth, Olivia, Dream, Caroline, and Drew. Survivors include her parents; sister, Tess Mattox; two brothers, James Ray Gandy and James Michael Mattox; grandparents, Gilbert and Doris Daniel; several aunts and uncles, special great aunt, Dixie Mitchell; and cousins, Stephen Daniel, Rebecca Eaton, and Cortney "Squirt" Ausburn. She was preceded in death by an uncle, Tim Daniel; and step-dad, Mike Mattox. Visitation will be from 5 to 8 p.m. Monday, January 6, and the funeral will be at 11 a.m. Tuesday, January 7, with Bro. Tom Sumrall and Bro. Andrew Chesteen officiating. All will be held at United Funeral Service. For online condolences and guest registry, please visit www.unitedfuneralservice.com
