Christopher Cody "Bubba" Daniel, 30 of Blue Mountain, passed away July 02, 2022, at Baptist Memorial Hospital in Oxford surrounded by his loving family. Funeral services honoring the life of Chris will be at 2PM, Tuesday, July 05, at Bethlehem Methodist Church in New Albany with Bro. Jeff Lawrence officiating. Burial will follow in the Wallerville Cemetery located in Union County. A Christian, Chris was born September 25, 1991, in New Albany to Bobby and Rhonda Hall Daniel. He received his education from the Mrytle School System and was a mechanic and auto body man for many years as long as his health allowed. Chris will be remembered as a loving dad and uncle who had a big heart and always helped others. He liked to stay busy, enjoyed TikTok and sharing time with his pets. Along with his parents, those left to cherish his memories include his maternal grandmother, Faire Lee Hall, four daughters, Adalyn and Nevaeh Daniel of Blue Mountain, Dakota Whitt and Kynzlee Daniel of Houston, one sister Samantha Moody (John) of Pinedale, two brothers Tyler Daniel (Ashley) of Ingomar and Devin Daniel of Blue Mountain. Preceding him in death include his maternal grandfather, Harold Hall, paternal grandmother Bonnie Haney and paternal grandfather Bobby Daniel Sr. and one special aunt, Kay McClean. New Albany Funeral and Cremation Care invites you to share memories with the Daniel Family at nafuneralsandcremations.com
