Evelyn Washington Daniel was born December 1, 1933, in Pontotoc County. She was the daughter of O.C. Washington and Era Burt Washington. She graduated from the University of Mississippi with a BAE degree and Mississippi State University with a MAE degree in Education and Administration. She taught five years at Randolph and moved to Houston where she taught grades first, sixth, and ninth. The last seven years she worked as an administrator. She retired with thirty-four years to help with the family business. She was called to teach at Hebron Christian School for a year and a half, and then returned back to help with the family business. She was a member of Houston First United Methodist Church where she was an active member serving in several activities and volunteered every day for the past fourteen years. She is survived by a son Dean Daniel (Patti) and a daughter Vickie Birmingham (Edward) all of Houston. Four grandchildren Felicia Daniel, Christopher Daniel, and Bethany Higginbotham (Brad) all of Houston; Molly Birmingham of Jackson, MS; two great-grandchildren Taylor and Will Higginbotham; her brother-in-law Jimmy Ferguson of Huntsville, AL. She was preceded in death by her husband Frank Daniel, her sister Elaine Ferguson, and her parents. Pallbearers are Hunter Brooks, Wayne Gullett, Mike Hamblin, Brad Higginbotham, Jerry Tutor, and Jerad Tutor. Houston Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements. Burial will be at Chickasaw Memorial Gardens. Memorials should be made to Houston First United Methodist Church. Visitation will be Friday, October 11 from 9:00-11:00 with the funeral starting at 11:00. with Rev. Greg Ducker officiating. Online condolences may be left on the Tribute Wall at www.houstonfuneralhomems.com
