Judith B. Daniel "Judy" died Wednesday, November 20th, 2019, in the presence of many family members at her home in Oxford, MS after a 23-year battle with cancer. A celebration and thanksgiving of her life will be held on Saturday, November 23rd, 2019, at 1:00 P.M. at St. Andrews United Methodist Church with Rev. Billy Owen officiating. Burial will follow in Oxford Memorial Cemetery. Visitation will be prior to the service beginning at 11:00 A.M. at the church. Waller Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. She was born on November 26, 1939 in Shuqualak, MS, graduated from Shuqualak High School and attended East Mississippi Community College. She was a lifelong member of the United Methodist Church and charter member of St. Andrews United Methodist Church in Oxford, her present church home. Over the years she worked for the MS Department of Welfare in Macon, MS, as church secretary at St. Andrews UMC, in the Registrar's office and Accounting department at Ole Miss and at the University of Mississippi Medical Center library in Jackson, MS. The loves of her life were her family and, by example, she passes this love on to them and their families. Judy was preceded in death by her parents, H.O and Eula Daniel and her grandparents. Surviving will be her husband of 60 years, Robert "Bobby" Daniel of Oxford; a daughter, Debra Alexander of Oxford; two sons, Robert M. Daniel (Jane) of Myrtle Beach, SC and Richard B. Daniel (Kay) of Rock Hill, SC; six grandchildren, Ford Alexander (Lauren), Laurie Elizabeth Drew (Bryce), Brooks Alexander, Claire Lanz (Ben), Katherine Daniel, Rebekah Daniel; six great grandchildren, Maddox and Eisley Alexander, Hannah, Caroline and Natalia Lanz and Evelyn Erschen; and her sister, Allie Mae Parker (James) of Corinth, MS. Judy requested in lieu of flowers memorials be made to M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, Attn: Development Office, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, TX 77210, St. Jude Children's Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, 3322 West End Avenue, Suite 900, Nashville, TN 37203. For additional information or to leave an online condolence, please call 662.234.7971 or visit www.wallerfuneralhome.com.
