Kevin Mychal Daniel, 34, passed away September 24, 2021 at his residence in Blue Springs, MS. He was born June 29, 1989 to Steve and the late Charlotte Turner Daniel. Kevin was a graduate of East Union Attendance Center, class of 2006. He worked for Swift as a forklift driver. He recently obtained his CDL License and became an over the road truck driver. Kevin is survived by his parents, Steve (Phyllis) of Blue Springs, sisters: Sabreda (Justin) Bailey of Blue Springs, Saprina (Bruce) Small of Tupelo, and Constance Daniel of Booneville, brothers: S. Maxwell Daniel of Guntown, Chester T. Daniel and Murphy M. Daniel both of Blue Springs, grandmother, Annie C. Daniel of Blue Springs, and paternal grandfather, Jeff (Treva) McWhorter of Racine, WI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 1, 4:00 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, with Funeral Service Saturday, October 2, 2:00 p.m. at Red Hill Community Cemetery, Blue Springs, MS. For further information and online condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Sign A Guestbook
Offer a personal message of sympathy...
You'll find individual Guest Books on the page with each obituary notice. By sharing a fond memory or writing a kind tribute, you will be providing a comforting keepsake to those in mourning. .
From a Guest Book, you may log in with your user account to leave a message. If you have an existing account with this site, you may log in with that. Otherwise, it's simple to create a new one by clicking on the Create "Sign up" button and following the simple steps on the Sign Up page.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Add an entry as Guest
Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.