Kevin M. Daniel

Kevin Mychal Daniel, 34, passed away September 24, 2021 at his residence in Blue Springs, MS. He was born June 29, 1989 to Steve and the late Charlotte Turner Daniel. Kevin was a graduate of East Union Attendance Center, class of 2006. He worked for Swift as a forklift driver. He recently obtained his CDL License and became an over the road truck driver. Kevin is survived by his parents, Steve (Phyllis) of Blue Springs, sisters: Sabreda (Justin) Bailey of Blue Springs, Saprina (Bruce) Small of Tupelo, and Constance Daniel of Booneville, brothers: S. Maxwell Daniel of Guntown, Chester T. Daniel and Murphy M. Daniel both of Blue Springs, grandmother, Annie C. Daniel of Blue Springs, and paternal grandfather, Jeff (Treva) McWhorter of Racine, WI, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visitation Friday, October 1, 4:00 6:00 p.m. at Serenity-Simmons Funeral Home, New Albany, with Funeral Service Saturday, October 2, 2:00 p.m. at Red Hill Community Cemetery, Blue Springs, MS. For further information and online condolences please visit www.serenityfuneralhomeinc.com

