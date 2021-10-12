Lenell "Bubba" Daniel, 69, of Milwaukee, Wisconsin, transitioned Friday, October 1, 2021. He was born March 12, 1952, in Tupelo, MS, to John Franklin and Angie Bell Daniel. He graduated from Belden High School in 1971. After graduation, he joined the Army and was stationed in Germany. During his time living in Tupelo, he attended Itawamba Junior College, where he earned an Associate Certificate in Upholstery and an A.A.S. degree in Welding and Cutting Technology. He opened his own upholstery shop in Blue Springs, MS, where he would often upholster and build furniture. He later took a full-time position at Pennsylvania Tires in Tupelo, while continuing to work in his upholstery shop part-time. He then went on to work at Columbian Rope as a supervisor, and then Krueger International (KI) also as a supervisor. In his later years, when an opportunity presented itself, he decided to move to Racine, Wisconsin, where 3 of his older siblings resided. While in Racine, with the help of Veterans' Affairs, he began taking classes to pursue his new dream of earning a CDL license. Before completing the program, he moved to Milwaukee, WI, to branch out on a new journey. Using some of the training he had received during his time in the military, he used one of his many gifts (cooking) and was the head chef at Garden House at the time of his death. Lenell had many interests throughout his life. Early in life, he was an active member of Red Hill MB Church where he sang in the choir and often graced others with his angelic voice while leading songs. He was an ordained minister, chef, and a former member of Sunlight Masonic Lodge # 296 in Blue Springs, MS. He was a leader. often sacrificing his career to advocate for equality for all. He helped lead the fight for equality (while serving as a supervisor at Columbian Rope and later at KI) by advocating for the companies to be Unionized. He was a very gifted man, who loved working on cars, hanging out with family and friends, cooking as well as eating, talking, engaging with strangers, and making people laugh. His comedic, kind, gifted spirit will [definitely] be missed. Visitation will be today from 4pm - 6pm at Community Funeral Directors in Nettleton, Funeral services will on Thursday, October 14, 2021 at 11am at Restoration Worship Center in Tupelo with Burial in the West Tennessee State Veterans Cemetery on Monday, October 18, 2021 at 3pm with full military honors. He is survived by his daughters; Sharla (Rodney) Davis of Southfield, MI and Charity Daniel of Olive Branch, MS; son, Ellington Hastings of Baldwyn, MS; 2 granddaughters, Cierra Hoskins of Olive Branch, MS and LaShina Davis of Southfield, MI; sisters, Avern (Leon) Fondren of Racine, WI, Annie Dykes and Gloria Collins of Tupelo, MS, and Cornell Gillespie of Federal Way, WA; brother, James (Joyce) Daniel of Racine, WI. He is preceded in death by his parents, John and Angie Daniel; brothers, Hue Thomas Daniel and Robert Daniel; sisters, Otha Elizabeth Daniel and Shelia Cobb.
