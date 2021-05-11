Rickey Lynn "Rick" Daniel, 61, departed this life unexpectedly at his residence in Verona on Monday, May 10, 2021. Rick was born on June 17, 1959 in New Albany to the late Rev. Dr. Robert Daniel, a longtime Baptist Minister, and Barbara Ann Bailey Daniel. He graduated from Tupelo High School in 1977. Rick worked in building trades and was skilled as a carpenter, electrician and HVAC man. His workmanship endeared himself to many in this area that he worked for. Rick married Dottie Mae Tartt on August 30, 1988 and she survives. A fine "shade tree" mechanic, Rick loved cars of all kinds. He was an avid NASCAR fan especially cheering for Bill Elliott and a race fan. He loved his Harley, was very fond of his dog, Charlie, and generally enjoyed life as a free, independent spirit. He was a member of the Priceville Baptist Church. A service celebrating his life will be held at 2 PM Wednesday, May 12, 2021 from the Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors with Bro. Bobby Holland officiating. A committal service will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery in Nettleton. Visitation will be from 1 PM-service time Wednesday only all at Holland Funeral Directors, which is honored to be serving their friends. For those unable to attend, the service may be viewed at www.hollandfuneraldirectors.com/Live-streaming at 2 PM Wednesday and will be permanently archived thereafter. Rick is survived by his wife, Dottie Daniel of Verona; his mother, Barbara Daniel of New Albany; his daughters, Tammy Mayer, Tina Laurenzi, Tiffany Daniel (Jonathan Shavers), and Tabitha Curry (Justin); a brother, Randy Daniel (Tammy); 11 grandchildren and 7 great-grandchildren; and several nieces, nephews, cousins and their extended families. He was preceded in death by his dad, Dr. Robert L. Daniel.
