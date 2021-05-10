Rick Daniel, 61, passed away Sunday, May 10, 2021, at his residence in Verona. Services will be on Wednesday, May 12, 2021 at 2 PM at Tupelo Chapel of Holland Funeral Directors. Visitation will be on Wednesday from 1 PM until service time only at Holland Funeral Directors. Burial will follow at Jones Chapel Cemetery.

djournal.com

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) entries

Sign the guestbook.

Add an entry as Guest

Thank you for helping us ensure the comments are appropriate and encouraging. If you feel that this comment is not helpful, please report it by clicking the link in the comment.

Add an entry
Stop watching this guestbook.