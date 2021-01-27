Robert Henry "MoHawk" Daniel, passed away on January 19, 2021, at his home. He was born to the parents of the late John F. and Angie B. Daniel on June 16, 1945, in Tupelo, MS. Robert graduated from Belden High School in Belden, MS. He was a retired employee of Daybrite Lighting in Tupelo, MS, where he worked for 22 years without missing a day. Robert was very proficient in Mathematics. Robert accepted Christ at an early age and was an active and faithful member of the Red Hill M.B. Church in Blue Springs, MS, where he was on the Deacon Board. Robert had a love for young people and assisted several in making sure they made it to church. Robert "MoHawk" had a passion for farming, hunting, and raising and riding horses. Robert also loved his tractors so much that you would find him riding them up and down the road. During the summer months, he would spend most of the day in the fields plowing and tending to the gardens after he had worked all night. In the winter months, you could find him, his brothers, and friends gathered around preparing pigs to be slaughtered. Robert was preceded in death by both his parents, John and Angie Daniel; brother, Hugh Thomas Daniel; and two sisters Elizabeth Daniel and Sheila Cobb. He leaves to cherish the memories of his life: his daughters, Angela Daniel of Sandy Springs, GA, and Doris Galloway of Monroe, GA; three grandchildren, Brittni Young (Keith) of Okolona, MS, and Me'Chellia and Ma'Chael (Twins) Daniel of Monroe, GA; five great-grandchildren; four sisters, Avern Fondren (Leon) of Racine, WI, Annie Dykes and Gloria Collins of Tupelo, MS, and Cornell Gillespie of Federal Way, WA; two brothers, James Daniel (Joyce) of Racine, WI, and Lennell Daniel of Milwaukee, WI; one aunt, Annie C. Daniel of Blue Springs, MS; one nephew of whom he loved for helping him daily, Khary Dykes; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. Robert also had a special love and relationship with JaMarcus Thomas, whom he called his son, and Madison, whom he called his granddaughter. Visitation will be Thursday, January 28, 2021, from 1:00 PM - 5:00 PM at Payton Mortuary. Face coverings required. Service will be Friday, January 29, 2021, at 12 PM at Red Hill Church Cemetery in Blue Springs, MS. Services entrusted to Payton Mortuary.
